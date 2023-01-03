Jarod Lee Nicely Mug

A Menifee County man was arrested by Kentucky State Police over the New Year weekend after a routine traffic stop led to troopers discovering two pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. 

Jarod Lee Nicely was pulled over in Franklin County and has been charged with speeding, driving on a suspended license and trafficking in methamphetamine. It is alleged that he hid the methamphetamine in the engine compartment.

