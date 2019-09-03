In the hours following a fatal shooting in East Frankfort Park on Labor Day, Kentucky State University officials urged students to be alert and aware of their surroundings.
The victim, Anthony Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati, was not a current Kentucky State University student, President M. Christopher Brown II told The State Journal on Tuesday.
Brown said he could not confirm whether other KSU students were at the gathering where gunfire broke out just before 6 p.m. Monday. Two other people were wounded and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
“There's just a rife climate of hostility in the nation and I fear that it might be creeping into the commonwealth, and that's dangerous," Brown said.
East Frankfort Park is a little over a mile from campus. In response to social media rumors and concern from parents of students, the university issued an email Monday night, Brown said. The statement, titled “Kentucky State University statement on safety, security and well-being,” said that campus police were aware of an "off-campus fatal incident" and advised students to be alert and aware of their surroundings.
Instead of walking alone at night, the statement said, students can call campus police for an escort at 502-597-6878 and should be cautious of the area around them by leaving headphones off and looking up from cellphones and other electronic devices. Students can sign up for campus safety alerts through KSU’s website, and campus counseling services were accessible beginning on Tuesday in Suite 320 at the student center.
Javier Brown, a KSU freshman from Kansas, said he feels safe in Frankfort, both on- and off-campus, though he generally sticks close to KSU. He said that he was shocked to hear of a shooting in a public park in Frankfort, but he has campus resources to support him, should anything ever happen.
“I’m not really too scared,” Javier said. “I feel safe on campus.”