Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 2, the sound of gunfire rang out at East Frankfort Park, causing mass chaos and leaving one man dead and two others injured.
On Wednesday, the man police say is responsible was taken into custody in Michigan, more than a month after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Frankfort police said 28-year-old Justin L. Cromer, of Cincinnati, was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit. Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said Cromer will have an extradition hearing in the next seven days.
A date of extradition will more than likely be determined during that hearing, but Cromer will have the opportunity to fight it, Bowman added.
Cromer is accused of shooting 25-year-old Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., of Cincinnati, multiple times, according to previous State Journal reports.
Hendrix was found lying between cars at the park. He later died at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
The two other victims injured had non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
In the chaos, some innocent bystanders took cover in the park's restrooms. Others took off toward the baseball fields and dog park. Some feared the shooting was an active shooter situation. Those rumors were later squashed by police and Frankfort Mayor Bill May.
“In order to calm the public and dispel the numerous rumors being spread, I would like to let everyone know that there is no active shooter situation in our community,” May said in a written statement a few hours after the shooting. “The incident earlier this evening in which Frankfort Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in East Frankfort Park was not the result of someone randomly shooting at people.”
Shortly after the shooting, Kentucky State University issued an alert to students, reminding them to be aware of their surroundings.
Previous State Journal reports identified Hendrix as a former Kentucky State student and football player. The party Hendrix was attending at the park on Sept. 2 appears to have been organized by another former Kentucky State football player, Diego Lewis. His name was listed on the permit to hold a large gathering at the park’s lower shelter on Labor Day, and he used the school’s address to apply for the permit.
Kentucky State administrators said the week of the shooting that there were no-school sanctioned events held in the park on Labor Day. The university has declined to comment on whether Hendrix and Lewis were former students, but online football rosters indicate both men were on the team in previous years.
The State Journal is in the process of obtaining Cromer, Hendrix and Lewis’ directory information, which includes a student’s name, dates of attendance and participation in university recognized organizations and activities from the university through an open records request.
The request was originally denied in September, but The State Journal appealed the decision to the Office of the Attorney General. The office issued a decision on Monday siding with the newspaper, saying Kentucky State violated the open records law by not disclosing Hendrix's directory information.
After an investigation, Cromer was identified as the primary suspect in the shooting and a warrant was issued for his arrest in late September.
Bowman told The State Journal he does not believe Cromer will face any other charges due to the other victims being uncooperative with the investigation. However, that will ultimately be decided by the commonwealth's attorney.