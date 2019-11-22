Cromer Arraignment.jpg

Justin Cromer, the man accused of murdering 25-year-old Anthony Hendrix Jr. on Labor Day, enters Franklin County Circuit Court courtroom H for arraignment on Friday. (Photo by Jordan Hensley) 

Justin Laquan Cromer was silent in Franklin County Circuit Court on Friday as he was arraigned on a murder charge.

Cromer, 28, of East Saint Louis, Illinois, is charged with capital murder, a Class A felony, in the shooting death of 25-year-old Anthony L. Hendrix Jr., of Cincinnati, at a Labor Day outing in East Frankfort Park.

Justin Cromer .jpg

Justin Cromer

Cromer pleaded not guilty to that charge during his arraignment Friday. He was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Nov. 12.

Cromer was extradited to Franklin County and booked in the Franklin County Regional Jail on Nov. 4 after being arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Detroit on Oct. 23. Cromer is being held on a $1 million bond, according to the jail website.

Just before 6 p.m. on Sept. 2, Hendrix and two others were shot at a party in East Frankfort Park. Hendrix was shot multiple times and died due to his injuries.

Anthony Hendrix Jr.

Anthony Hendrix Jr.

Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman told The State Journal in September that Cromer was identified as the suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest after an investigation.

Earlier this month, Kentucky State University provided The State Journal with documents confirming Cromer, Hendrix and a third person, Diego Lewis, who applied for the permit for the party at the park on Sept. 2, were former or current students at KSU.

Shortly after the shooting, KSU issued a statement denying any involvement with the party. A campuswide email a few hours after the incident urged students to take safety precautions.

As of Friday afternoon, a new court date for Cromer had not been scheduled.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription