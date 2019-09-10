The man who died in a Labor Day shooting in East Frankfort Park was a former Kentucky State University football player.
Anthony Hendrix Jr., 25, of Cincinnati, died from multiple gunshot wounds he received at a large holiday gathering in the park. The State Journal has learned that another former KSU football player, Diego Lewis, rented the park's pavilion for the gathering.
University officials said last week that no school-sanctioned events were held in the park on Labor Day. KSU sent an email later that night to students and other community stakeholders acknowledging the incident and promoted campus safety tips.
According to KSU’s athletics website, Hendrix played in one game last season as a sophomore defensive back. He was credited with one solo tackle and one tackle for a loss against Central State. KSU administrators last week said only that Hendrix was not a current student.
Sports Information Director Jayson Ameer Rasheed referred the State Journal to the KSU administration for comments about Hendrix last week. Former KSU football head coach John L. Smith said in a phone interview last week that Hendrix "was not one of ours." He could not be reached this week for comment after The State Journal confirmed that Hendrix indeed played for the Thorobreds last season, which was Smith’s last at the school. He was fired after a winless season.
Frankfort police confirmed that the man identified as Anthony Hendrix on the football website was the victim of last week's shooting.
The State Journal, through an open records request, obtained the application for a permit to use the lower shelter in East Frankfort Park on Labor Day. The permit for a gathering of 50-75 people was made by Lewis, whose name is also listed on KSU’s football team roster for 2018.
In the application, Lewis listed as his mailing address 400 E. Main St., which is KSU’s main address.
Bowman said police had not spoken to the renter of the park shelter as of Monday.
Lewis, who was listed as a senior on KSU’s team last season, played in 10 games in 2018 as a defensive back, according to the KSU athletics website.
KSU spokeswoman Clara Stamps said last week that there were no university-sanctioned events at the park on Labor Day.
The process for a student organization to have an event with university permission is outlined in KSU’s Student Handbook. “Any event open to all the campus and/or general public, held either on or off campus” must be registered with the Office of Student Life, according to the handbook.
Hendrix's visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at Ebenezer Second Baptist Church in Cincinnati. The funeral will be at 11 a.m., followed by internment in Landmark Memorial Gardens.