Brandon Lamotte

John Brandon Lamotte, pictured entering the courtroom in 2019. He was convicted of stabbing and slashing a close friend and neighbor in March 2017. Lamotte was sentenced to 11 years in prison. (State Journal file photo)

A case that has divided Frankfort since 2017 returned to the courtroom where it was first tried at Friday’s Circuit Court motion hour, in the wake of a Kentucky Court of Appeals ruling reversing the trial’s verdict.

Judge Phillip Shepherd heard arguments from the Exoneration Project’s Amy Robinson Staples on behalf of John Brandon Lamotte, who Shepherd originally sentenced in 2019. Staples appeared on a motion that Lamotte should be released on bond pending appeal from his current incarceration at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange.

