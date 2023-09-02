A case that has divided Frankfort since 2017 returned to the courtroom where it was first tried at Friday’s Circuit Court motion hour, in the wake of a Kentucky Court of Appeals ruling reversing the trial’s verdict.
Judge Phillip Shepherd heard arguments from the Exoneration Project’s Amy Robinson Staples on behalf of John Brandon Lamotte, who Shepherd originally sentenced in 2019. Staples appeared on a motion that Lamotte should be released on bond pending appeal from his current incarceration at the Kentucky State Reformatory in LaGrange.
“We are asking the court simply to follow the guidelines, the statutes, the constitution, and release him ROR [released on his own recognizance],” Staples said. She then detailed his initial pre-trial evaluation by officials which deemed him a “low-low” (little chance of flight risk and little chance of reoffending).
“The court now has the benefit at this stage that it did not have at pretrial,” she continued. “You released Mr. Lamotte pre-trial for a year and half with absolutely no violations.”
Shepherd agreed, saying that “there were several terms that he was fully compliant with. And my recollection is that while he was at KCPC (Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center), his condition improved greatly while he was on medication.”
Shepherd then asked Staples if Lamotte had continued his medication, to which she replied that he had, and that “in the six and a half years that Mr. Lamotte has been incarcerated, he has had zero infractions regarding violence or assaultive behavior,” and that his behavior within the psychiatric monitoring unit in which he resides at KSR has been exemplary.
Background on the Appellate decision and initial trial
Early last month, the Kentucky Court of Appeals ruled in favor of Lamotte’s appeal, stating that they agreed that he was unfairly denied a motion for a directed verdict by Shepherd.
The motion was filed at the initial trial after Commonwealth Attorney Larry Cleveland delivered the state’s evidence by Lamotte’s counsel, Willie Peale, but the motion was ultimately denied.
A motion for a directed verdict is made when it is believed that there is no legally sufficient evidentiary basis for a jury to render a clear verdict. It can be filed by either counsel, and is typically filed in one of two cases: if one side’s proof is inadequate, or when one side’s evidence is overwhelming and dispute would be difficult or impossible.
After reviewing the evidence from the record, the Court of Appeals ruled to reverse Lamotte’s verdict.
In the appellate decision, Judge Glenn Acree wrote, “Our focus is on Lamotte’s argument that the Commonwealth failed to prove each element of first-degree assault under KRS 508.010(1). Specifically, he claims the Commonwealth failed to introduce sufficient evidence that Sanders suffered a serious physical injury as defined by KRS 500.080(15). We agree with Lamotte that a finding of serious physical injury is clearly unreasonable given the evidence in this record.”
Reversal of a verdict, according to the University of Kentucky’s Rosenberg College of Law, means that the appellate court determined through review of a trial’s records that the judgment of a lower court was incorrect.
Cleveland has since filed a petition for rehearing, arguing that the Court of Appeals overlooked or misunderstood information in their decision. That ruling is still pending as of this publication date.
Lamotte was convicted and sentenced to 11 years in prison in 2019 for the stabbing of his neighbor, Kate Sanders, after the victim had previously alleged an abusive ex-boyfriend had attacked her. Once the ex-boyfriend was able to provide a verifiable alibi, Sanders then accused Lamotte of attacking her.
After receiving a 911 call from Sanders’ mother, emergency personnel found Sanders at her home on Reed Drive, covered in a series of cuts and dried blood, and as a precaution transported her to Frankfort Regional Medical Center.
At the start of her transport, she was “conscious and responding normally.” However, in a short time she was reported to have diminished response to paramedics and claimed that “the Devil” had stabbed her before accusing her ex-boyfriend, and then Lamotte.
Sanders was then reported to have recanted her allegations against Lamotte after the trial, both in conversations with several acquaintances as well as in posts on social media.
Lamotte, for his part, testified under oath that while he had been with Sanders the day of the attack, they had discussed a suicide pact under mutual agreement to carry out their respective suicides separately. He also testified that it was his belief that Sanders’ wounds came at her own hand, just as he had superficial cuts on his own body from self-inflicted cuts administered by broken glass he found in his personal vehicle.
Acree cited two previous Kentucky cases, Anderson v. Commonwealth and Brooks v. Commonwealth as evidence that the government did not “prove every element of the charged offense beyond a reasonable doubt” and demonstrating the extent of injuries that would justify a first-degree assault charge.
According to KRS, a first-degree assault conviction “requires proof of a ‘serious physical injury.’” The judge further explains that in Brooks v. Commonwealth, “the Kentucky Supreme Court found a serious physical injury occurred where the defendant slashed the victim across his neck, stabbed the victim in the face and neck, and the victim received numerous defensive wounds from the attack — eventually being found in a pool of blood.”
“In the context of this jurisprudence,” the decision reads, “Sanders’ injuries do not constitute serious physical injuries. The proof of Sanders’ injuries is not different in kind from those of the Anderson victim. By comparison, they were less serious.
“Unlike Sanders, the victim’s injury in Anderson was an inch deep and still bleeding when he arrived at the hospital. Here, Sanders’ cuts were no longer bleeding, and there is no evidence regarding the depth of the laceration. The record shows that Sanders’ blood pressure remained stable during her ride to the hospital, and we also know Sanders’ laceration did not require stitches, unlike the victim’s cut in Anderson, which did.”
Friday’s motion hour
With the Commonwealth’s petition for rehearing still in process, Shepherd ruled that he would withhold his decision pending the outcome of that filing, as well as the outcome of an interview with the victim and her family in accordance with Marsy’s Law, which according to the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office states that victims of crime receive:
Timely notice of all proceedings.
Be heard in any proceeding involving release, plea, sentencing, or consideration of pardon, commutation, granting of reprieve, or other matter involving the right of a victim.
Be present at all proceedings, other than Grand Jury proceedings.
Proceedings free from unreasonable delay.
Consult with the attorney for the Commonwealth or designee.
Reasonable protection from the accused.
Timely notice of release or escape of the accused.
Have their safety and their family's safety considered in setting bail, the defendant's release and conditions of release.
Full restitution to be paid by the convicted defendant.
Fairness and consideration of the victims' safety, dignity, and privacy.
Be informed of these rights and standing to assert these rights.
“I’m not going to second-guess the Court of Appeals,” Shepherd said, “but by the same token, I think there are serious questions that are still pending before the Court of Appeals. That’s another thing I’ve got to evaluate in terms of ruling on bond.”
Cleveland responded to Staples as well, saying, “We do have the benefit of the petition for rehearing, and this is not final. It is far from final.
“We know that Mr. Lamotte continues to be in psychiatric care, he’s in a psychiatric unit, but they argue that he is not a danger to himself or others.”
He then deferred to Shepherd, saying, “I trust your judgment. You’ll make the right decision on this.”
“Of course it’s not final,” Staples said. “In regard to Mr. Lamotte being a danger to himself or others, despite acknowledging that he can benefit from mental healthcare does not mean that makes him a danger to himself or anyone else.”
Shepherd agreed with her, explaining, “I’m not going to hold that against him in terms of how I rule on your motion.
“We have a ruling from the Court of Appeals that has reversed [the conviction]. We have a petition for rehearing. I am acutely aware that these things can take many weeks or even months to resolve, so that is a factor in my evaluation,” he said. “And frankly, I don’t think there is much law to guide me in terms of how the court should rule on this, or the factors in what should be considered in this kind of ruling. I think this is the first time I have encountered this in 16 years on the bench.
“If either side can find evidence that would be helpful to the court in weighing these factors, I would welcome you to supplement your briefs if there is any such case law. I may want to request that any mental health records that are available be submitted to the court so that I can review that. And after consulting with the Crime Victims’ Advocate, I will issue a ruling after I review all of it.”
