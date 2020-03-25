With schools and many businesses closed and people working from home, the volume of traffic and number of accidents have dropped noticeably.
“It’s been slow and mild,” Franklin County Sheriff Chris Quire said in an email. “People aren’t rushing to work, school, etc., nearly as much. It seems like they have no place to go in a hurry.”
Quire said his deputies reported seeing motorists driving slower and fewer people running stop signs as well.
“Some people are just out riding to get a break from it all,” he said.
There is no statistical data to back it up yet, but Frankfort Police Capt. Dustin Bowman said the city’s officers are seeing similar effects around town.
“There’s a drastic drop in vehicles on the road,” Bowman said. “This morning’s commute cut 10 minutes from Lawrenceburg.”
Fewer people on the road also means fewer offenses and crashes.
“With that, there’s been a dramatic drop in citations and collisions,” Bowman said. “That’s one of the few positives of this.”
It’s not just that the governor has told people to stay home; it’s also that the usual public gathering places are closed as well.
“With so few things to do, there’s fewer reasons to be out,” Bowman said. “There’s always frustration when you can’t do what you want to do. Everyone seems to be compliant.”
Quire said deputies and school resource officers have been helping in a number of areas, including security and traffic control as trucks of supplies are expected, and helping with Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) paperwork for those who don’t have internet access at home.
