A Lawrenceburg prisoner who escaped from custody Thursday after being treated at Frankfort Regional Medical Center for injuries he sustained while trying previously to flee arrest was again captured Friday in Shelbyville.
Michael W. Townsend, 32, was returned to custody at the end of the series of events.
But how he escaped remains unanswered as Lawrenceburg Police Chief Bryan Taylor did not return a request for comment. A press release from the department only stated that Townsend “was able to escape from officer’s custody.” He then allegedly stole a car and fled.
The sequence of events began Thursday at an undisclosed time in Lawrenceburg with a suspicious-person complaint. Officers arrived and a man, later identified as Townsend, fled from officers into a nearby residence. He then ran out of the house and through several neighboring yards until he was cornered, police wrote in a news release.
“Townsend failed to comply to lawful orders and resisted arrest resulting in an officer deploying his taser of Townsend,” officials reported. “Townsend was successfully taken into custody and transported to (FRMC) for medical treatment.”
Townsend faced unspecified burglary charges.
After being treated and cleared, Townsend was released from the hospital. As LPD was escorting Townsend to a police cruiser, the news release states, he “was able to escape from the officer’s custody and fled the area.”
Townsend then allegedly stole a white Kia Optima at about 4 p.m. from the hospital parking lot without the officer maintaining pursuit of him. He was at large for hours afterward, and the Frankfort Police Department posted a “be on the lookout,” or BOLO, on its social media accounts to ask for the public’s help in locating Townsend.
Eventually, at about 6 p.m. Thursday, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Shelbyville Police Department captured Townsend.
It’s unclear what additional charges Townsend faces. Lawrenceburg police reported only that they were seeking warrants on “a litany of charges.”