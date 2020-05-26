Theodric Allen

The first suspect has been jailed in connection with a May 20 robbery in Frankfort.

Theodric Allen, 49, was arrested Friday by Frankfort Police for allegedly participating in stealing cash from another man on East Fourth Street.

FPD Capt. Dustin Bowman said the robbery stemmed from a narcotics deal that did not go as planned.

The alleged victim, he said, was introduced to Allen and others through a third party and got into a vehicle with the suspects, who allegedly robbed him instead of dealing for the drugs, Bowman said. 

Police don't believe weapons were used in the robbery, Bowman said, though the alleged victim sustained some injuries as he escaped from the vehicle.

Bowman said the man had a head injury that required stitches as well as some abrasions from being dragged by the vehicle during his escape.

Officers located Allen in Lawrenceburg and are seeking other people in connection with the case. So far, no one else has been charged, Bowman said. 

First-degree robbery is a Class B felony. Allen is being held on a $25,000 cash bond in the Franklin County Regional Jail.

