An Anderson County man is facing a multitude of charges after fleeing from Franklin County deputies at speeds over 100 mph.
James Robert Goodlett, 41, was arrested Friday night at his home in Anderson County, after he eluded deputies.
According to court records, a Franklin County deputy sheriff was stopped on U.S. 127 checking for speeders when his radar recorded a passing pickup truck at 81 mph. After passing the deputy, the truck accelerated to 96 mph. The truck was reportedly passing vehicles in the emergency lanes while the deputy followed with lights and sirens on. By the time they reached the Anderson County line, speeds had passed 100 mph.
As the pursuit continued on KY 151, other deputies joined the pursuit but they eventually lost contact with the suspect and his truck.
After tracking the vehicle’s license plate, deputies went to Goodlett’s home with Lawrenceburg Police officers and Anderson County deputies to arrest him. Goodlett barricaded himself in his home, but deputies entered the home and used their Tasers to subdue Goodlett and make the arrest.
In Franklin County, Goodlett was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, Class D felonies; resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor; disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; and speeding 26 mph or greater, reckless driving, disregarding a stop sign and careless driving, violations.
Goodlett is also facing charges in Anderson County for attempting to disarm a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing or evading police, Class D felonies; and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.
Goodlett is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $15,000 cash bond.
Great mug shot.
