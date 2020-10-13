An Anderson County man was indicted twice Tuesday for allegedly accepting money to perform work but never doing it.
Joseph Hudson, 46, of Lawrenceburg, is facing two cases in which he is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said the two cases are similar, but the alleged victims are different.
“He’s a contractor,” Cleveland said. “The allegation is he took some money off a couple people for work performed. Instead of using it to buy building materials, he put it to the last project he was working on.”
Cleveland said each alleged victim lost approximately $10,000.
“He had two people contracted with to build a building or add to a building,” he said.
The indictment listed numerous previous convictions of Hudson, including theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition in Franklin, Anderson, Woodford and Fayette counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.