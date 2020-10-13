gavel.jpg

An Anderson County man was indicted twice Tuesday for allegedly accepting money to perform work but never doing it.

Joseph Hudson, 46, of Lawrenceburg, is facing two cases in which he is charged with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500, a Class D felony, and first-degree persistent felony offender.

Franklin County Commonwealth’s Attorney Larry Cleveland said the two cases are similar, but the alleged victims are different.

“He’s a contractor,” Cleveland said. “The allegation is he took some money off a couple people for work performed. Instead of using it to buy building materials, he put it to the last project he was working on.”

Cleveland said each alleged victim lost approximately $10,000.

“He had two people contracted with to build a building or add to a building,” he said. 

The indictment listed numerous previous convictions of Hudson, including theft by deception, theft by failure to make required disposition in Franklin, Anderson, Woodford and Fayette counties.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription