A Lawrenceburg man received a five-year sentence probated for five years after entering a guilty plea in three cases involving illegal drugs in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.

In November, Frankfort police initiated a traffic stop on an SUV that Nathan Gamble, 32, was driving after it was observed with no functioning tail lights. After being pulled over, officers discovered that he had a suspended driver’s license with numerous infractions for operating on a suspended license, according to his arrest citation.

Nathan Gamble

“As I placed (Gamble) under arrest I asked him several times if he had anything illegal on his person or inside his vehicle,” the officer wrote in the report. “As I searched (Gamble), I located a syringe in his front right pants pocket with a dark brown liquid suspected to be heroin inside it.”

He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, a Class D felony; operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, a Class B misdemeanor; and no tail lamps, a violation. In court on Friday, the no tail lamps charge was dismissed per his plea agreement.

He was indicted on drug charges two other times last year.

On Oct. 19, a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted Gamble on a charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, a Class D felony, stemming from a Sept. 5 arrest by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

The grand jury also indicted him on Sept. 21 on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, and first-degree promoting contraband, both Class D felonies. The Franklin County Regional Jail charged him in that case.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced Gamble to a total of five years in prison on all the charges Friday. His sentence was probated for a period of five years on the condition that he successfully completes a long-term treatment program. He is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail until a bed at a drug rehabilitation center becomes available.

