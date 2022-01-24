A Lawrenceburg man with active warrants out for his arrest turned himself in to deputies at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

Byron Haliburton, 40, was arrested on three separate warrants — one from Anderson District Court and two from Boyle County Circuit Court — at 9:50 a.m.

According to his arrest citation, the Anderson County charge is for a probation violation. The charges in Boyle County are possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; two counts of receiving stolen property (firearm), a Class D felony; giving an officer false identifying information, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and failure of owner to maintain required insurance, all Class B misdemeanors.

Haliburton is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. His full-cash bond is set at $10,000.

