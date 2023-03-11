Three major child abuse cases were presented at Friday’s motion hour in Franklin Circuit Court. Judge Phillip Shepherd presided over all three updates.
Demetrius Lear, 21, is currently in custody at the Franklin County Regional Jail following guilty pleas to charges of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act with a minor under the age of 16), a Class B felony, and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, a Class D felony, in January for the offenses, which took place in October.
Lear’s attorney, Jason Hart, told the court that a psychological assessment he requested for his client showed that Lear’s IQ was 83, and that he had been treated and released from mental health facilities in both Lexington and Louisville. Lear also had issues in the juvenile court system.
With his guilty plea, Lear could avoid the state maximum penalty of 20 years in prison; the Commonwealth Attorney’s office recommended 10 years in prison. His sentencing is tentatively set for May 12.
Lindsi Nichols, 31, and her husband, Thomas Nichols, 36, are accused of allegedly burning a 9-year-old relative with a cigarette twice in 2022 — once in June and once in July. The couple claimed the visible injuries came from a dirt bike exhaust pipe, but this was disputed upon examination by a physician.
Their case is scheduled for pretrial session next week, and will be passed for two weeks to allow counsel time to reach a plea agreement. If no agreement can be reached, a trial date will then be set.
The final major case addressed involved Carly Erlewein, 25, and Richard Kwiatt, 35, who are both charged with allegedly abusing their children in their northern Franklin County home, as well as with animal cruelty for allegedly leaving a dog in a urine and feces-covered kennel with no food or water.
Erlewein is charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12, a Class B felony, first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony, and fourth degree assault (child abuse), a Class A misdemeanor, for allegedly punching and choking a four-year-old leaving visible injury, as well as locking that child and another in a room for 15 hours.
Kwiatt faces first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12, a Class B felony, and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor, after allegedly striking a child with a belt buckle and then an open hand.
Erlewein was also released into the custody of a court-appointed guardian on furlough from the jail pending the birth of a child earlier this year. She remains under home incarceration guidelines until the start of her trial with Kwiatt on April 12.
The infant was taken into the custody of Child Protective Services under an emergency custody order shortly after birth. Her attorney asked for a continuation of the furlough, which was granted by Shepherd.
A final status update on their case before trial will be presented in Franklin Circuit Court in two weeks.
