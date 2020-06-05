LEXINGTON — While the city of Lexington has not seen the level of violence that Louisville has during protests this week, there have been some isolated incidents and one from earlier this week has now led to three arrests.
Two people were arrested late Monday night after they were seen hurting people and damaging property during an otherwise peaceful protest. Lexington police charged Kaulbert Wilson, 19, and a 15-year-old male.
That night, two groups of protesters began to form in downtown Lexington, one at the Courthouse Plaza and the other at Triangle Park. As the groups came together, police say several people led by Wilson started moving into the street with traffic, some of whom were carrying baseball bats.
Officers began to block intersections for the protesters. Some protesters were aggressively running in front of police cars to get them to stop, at which point Wilson allegedly ran across multiple cruisers.
While on top of a police cruiser, police say Wilson was observed urging other protesters to attempt to flip the vehicle while an officer was still inside. He was also seen breaking a car window (not a police vehicle), forcefully removing the driver and punching the victim in the head. Wilson was also seen jumping on another vehicle and threatening physical harm to the occupants.
When officers approached, Wilson ran off, but police caught him several hours later and he was charged with multiple offenses.
The 15-year-old, who was part of Wilson’s group, was also charged. Wilson was booked into the Fayette County Detention Center but is out on bond, while the juvenile was field released to a family member.
Police combed video and still photos over the next several days, trying to identify others involved, including one who they say joined Wilson in jumping on another person’s car. The victims reported that suspect broke a window of the vehicle by repeatedly striking it with a skateboard.
After Lexington police released video and photos on social media, Dylan Dempster, 19, turned himself in at police headquarters Thursday evening.
Police say the investigation found that Dempster knowingly participated in a riot and caused physical injury to a non-participant. Dempster is accused of intentionally breaking the victims’ car windshield with a skateboard.
Dempster is currently being held without bond at the Fayette County Detention Center.
