A Lexington double murder suspect was apprehended in Frankfort on Tuesday, according to police.
Antonio T. Gaskin, 43, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service at 40 Steadmantown Lane off East Main Street, according to a Lexington Police Department press release. The Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the arrest.
Gaskin is charged with two counts of murder and one count of failure to report death. He is accused of killing 24-year-old Marquis Dorell Harris and 25-year-old Sharmaine Shardea Carter, according to the release.
Harris and Carter were found dead in an apartment building in the 1300 block of Alexandria Drive in Lexington on Oct. 16.
Gaskin is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center under a $1.005 million bond.