A Frankfort man who pleaded guilty to 18 felony charges for communicating with and sending nude photos to three underage girls at his arraignment last fall was sentenced to five years in the state penitentiary Friday.
Timothy Perkins, 34, entered a guilty plea in October to charges of eight counts of prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor for a sex act, a Class C felony; 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance, a Class D felony; and distribution of obscene matter, a Class B misdemeanor.
Perkins was arrested by Frankfort Police at his Jones Lane residence on Aug. 31. According to his arrest citation, he “confessed to having sexual communication and sending photos of his genitals” to an officer who was posing as a juvenile girl.
At Perkins’ preliminary hearing in Franklin District Court in September FPD Dectective Guss Curtis testified that law enforcement was alerted by a 12-year-old girl’s mother that he was sending inappropriate Facebook messages. The mother gave her consent for officers to take over the girl’s social media account.
“On July 27, Mr. Perkins started talking sexually inappropriately with the 12-year-old and began asking her to send nude photos to him,” Curtis explained, adding that he specifically wanted to see “her thick, little ass.”
One day before he was arrested, Perkins asked for nude photos from the girl while he was at a Lexington hospital where his child was being treated. Later in the conversation, he sent a “penis photo,” according to Curtis’ testimony.
“I was able to identify it was Mr. Perkins who sent the photo through the tattoo that was on his left hand and thumb that was holding his penis,” the detective said.
After he was arrested, Perkins admitted there was one other underage female he was communicating with. However, after he gave officers consent to search his phone, they were able to identify two other 14-year-old victims.
The girls admitted to police that they had communicated with Perkins on Facebook and sent nude photos back and forth.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced Perkins in accordance with the Commonwealth’s recommendations. He received five years on each of eight counts of prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor for a sex act; five years on each of 10 counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and 90 days on the distribution of obscene matter charge. The sentence is to run concurrently for a total of five years.
Wingate ruled that Perkins is ineligible for probation, classified as a violent offender and must register as a lifetime sexual offender. He is also subject to a five-year post-incarceration probationary period.
“You will be re-incarcerated if you don’t follow the directions of probation and parole upon your release,” the judge stated.
