A local convicted felon who brandished a gun during a fight at an apartment complex on Bridgeport Road was arrested early Friday.

Frankfort police and Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area after a concerned citizen reported that several people were fighting in the parking lot and one male was allegedly walking around with a gun.

Leshaun Manica

Responding law enforcement officers found 38-year-old Leshaun Manica holding a handgun and beating on the front door of the apartment complex.

“He then threw the gun on the ground and complied with our orders to get on the ground,” Deputy Phillip Ray wrote in Manica’s arrest citation.

Manica, of Frankfort, reportedly told deputies that he got into an altercation with an unknown individual in the parking lot and that person pointed a gun at him and his daughter. He was unable to identify the person, give an address or description, but said that he was trying to protect his daughter.

According to his daughter’s account, the unknown subject then put the firearm away, which is when Manica went into his house, retrieved a gun and went back outside to confront the subject.

Deputies noted that Manica “smelled strongly of alcoholic beverage, his speech was slurred and he had difficulties completing sentences.”

He is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony, and alcohol intoxication in a public place, first and second offense, violations.

Manica was previously convicted of several felonies in Shelby Circuit Court.

He is being held at the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

