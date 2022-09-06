A Frankfort man accused of stealing and pawning a firearm was arrested Monday afternoon.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies responding to a disturbance on Wallace Avenue made contact with 61-year-old William Hicks and a female victim whose handgun he reportedly stole.

William Hicks

William Hicks

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription