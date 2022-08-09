A local man is accused of voyeurism and sexually abusing a toddler relative.

Frankfort police arrested 65-year-old Danny Snow Monday afternoon after he reportedly touched a 3-year-old girl and intentionally pulled down a 9-year-old girl’s bathing suit to observe her breasts.

