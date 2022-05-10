A Frankfort man is facing an assault charge after allegedly hitting another man in the head with a shovel.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Juniper Drive for a disturbance complaint at 4:01 p.m. Friday. While enroute, the call was upgraded to an assault in progress.

David Wilder

When officers arrived they witnessed one man with a laceration above his left eye that was actively bleeding.

According to the arrest citation, witnesses on scene told police that 48-year-old David Wilder struck the male with a shovel. Wilder refused to answer questions from officers or tell his side of the story.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, a Class C felony.

Wilder was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

This wasn't Wilder's first run-in with law enforcement.

In May 2016 in Franklin Circuit Court, he pleaded guilty to amended charges of violation of a Kentucky EPO, resisting arrest and fourth-degree assault, Class A misdemeanors; second-degree disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor; third-degree criminal trespassing and alcohol intoxication in a public place, violations.

