A 27-year-old Frankfort man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into an East Main Street residence and shooting at another man late Saturday.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Southworth Insurance on East Main Street in reference to a shots fired complaint at 11:05 p.m. The male victim told officers that he and his girlfriend had been arguing and he shut her out of the apartment.

The victim stated that he then looked through the blinds on the door and observed his girlfriend’s son, Gregory Mason Tackett, standing by the door holding a shotgun.

According to Tackett’s arrest citation, he used the “buttstock” of the gun to shatter the glass in the door and unlawfully entered the apartment. The victim reportedly ran through the apartment and out the back door and through the yard.

Tackett allegedly exited the residence and fired two 20-gauge shotgun rounds at the victim. Neither shot struck the victim. Responding officers located two shell casings in the yard.

Tackett’s vehicle was found at his Shenandoah Drive residence a short time later and police reportedly located a shotgun on the floorboard.

After a standoff with police, Tackett was arrested at 4:12 a.m. Sunday and transported to Franklin County Regional Jail.

He is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Tackett is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

