A Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy, who reportedly observed a Lincoln MKS traveling on Versailles Road at speeds of close to 100 mph, arrested its driver early Sunday morning after law enforcement found illegal drugs in his vehicle.

A deputy initiated a traffic stop on the sedan at Jett Boulevard and made contact with the driver, which is when he allegedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

Tyree Childress

Tyree Childress

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription