Police executing a search warrant on a Garden Point Drive residence Wednesday morning reportedly located two bags of cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

At the home of 46-year-old Juan Johnson, Frankfort officers allegedly found the illegal drug in a pillowcase in his bedroom. Police also reportedly located digital scales and a plate containing cocaine residue.

Juan Johnson

