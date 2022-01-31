A Frankfort man is behind bars at the Franklin County Regional Jail for allegedly stalking a female who had an interpersonal protective order against him.

Adam Seay, 38, was arrested at 3:05 p.m. Sunday after he reportedly attempted to contact the victim via phone seven times earlier in the day.

Adam Seay

According to his arrest citation, Seay began calling the victim at 12:22 a.m. Sunday and continued six more times. He also allegedly blocked his phone number in order to get her to answer his calls.

His arrest report states that an interpersonal protective order was filed on Oct. 29, which means there should be no contact or communication between the two parties.

Seay also pleaded guilty to second-degree stalking, a Class A misdemeanor, in Franklin Circuit Court last fall.

He is currently charged with first-degree stalking, a Class D felony.

Seay is lodged in the jail. Bond has not yet been set in his latest case.

