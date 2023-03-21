A Franklin County man charged with training dogs to fight on two separate occasions will likely owe the county thousands of dollars to go along with any criminal punishment he might receive.
David Allen Jackson was initially charged with 38 counts of first degree cruelty to animals (dog fighting), a Class D felony, in July 2020 after Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies and Frankfort police executed a search warrant on his property in 100 block of Adams Lane.
“It’s a large property,” Sheriff Chris Quire said at the time of the first search. “There were treadmills for the dogs and thick metal chains for the dogs. It was pretty bad living conditions.”
According to the criminal indictment signed by Commonwealth's Attorney's Larry Cleveland, Jackson's case was not able to be promptly adjudicated due to the shutdown caused by COVID-19 pandemic. The document stated that other cases, such as homicides, took priority.
In December, the sheriff's office received a tip that Jackson had resumed housing and training dogs for fighting on his property.
After obtaining a warrant, FCSO deputies and personnel from the Franklin County Humane Society conducted another search of the property. According to court documents, this time they found 29 dogs. Fourteen of the dogs were removed from the property due to being in grave danger of death from severe neglect.
In addition to being malnourished, the dogs also allegedly suffered from numerous untreated injuries and were chained to stakes in the ground with inadequate shelter and no food.
Also reportedly found on the premises were treadmills, cattle prods, flirt poles and literature with explicit instruction on how to train and condition dogs to fight.
In an email sent to The State Journal, Cleveland wrote that the dogs were taken into custody on Dec. 22 and boarded at the Franklin County Humane Society and that an additional 14 counts will be added to Jackson's previous charges.
"We have indicted him for cruelty to animals in the first degree with respect to these dogs, combining the original case involving 38 dogs into this second indictment which supersedes the original indictment returned in 2020," Cleveland wrote.
From the day the dogs were taken into custody until they were officially confiscated by the court, on Feb. 24, Franklin County was charged $140 a day, ($10 per dog) for food, boarding and veterinary care totaling $9,061 according to the Franklin County Fiscal Court's expense report.
Cleveland said that his office will seek restitution for the amount paid as part of the resolution of the indictment.
Kerry Lowary, the manager for the humane society, said that a few of the dogs had to be euthanized, but several of them are candidates for rescue.
