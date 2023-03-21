A Franklin County man charged with training dogs to fight on two separate occasions will likely owe the county thousands of dollars to go along with any criminal punishment he might receive.

David Allen Jackson was initially charged with 38 counts of first degree cruelty to animals (dog fighting), a Class D felony, in July 2020 after Franklin County Sheriff's Office deputies and Frankfort police executed a search warrant on his property in 100 block of Adams Lane.

David Allen Jackson

David Allen Jackson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription