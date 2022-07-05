A local man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to light his father’s Indian Hills residence on fire.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Powhatan Trail at 10:09 a.m. Sunday after the father of 27-year-old Tyler Jordan reported his son set fire to a Bible and shirt and then threw the flaming Bible against a wall.

“The Bible and shirt were located in Jordan’s room with obvious fire damage,” an officer wrote in his arrest citation.

“The father’s residence is part of an apartment complex that had a total of five people in it who were put at substantial risk of death or serious physical injury when the fires were lit in the apartment,” the arrest report adds.

When officers attempted to arrest and handcuff Jordan, he allegedly resisted and refused to put his hands behind his back. According to the arrest citation, he also ignored multiple commands to comply.

Jordan, of Frankfort, is charged with third-degree arson and first-degree wanton endangerment, both Class D felonies, and resisting arrest, a Class A misdemeanor.

He was taken to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

