A disturbance call led to the arrest of a Frankfort man Monday night.

Frankfort police were dispatched to the Indian Hills neighborhood at 9:54 p.m. after a female relative called 911 to report that Tyler Moeller, 41, had allegedly assaulted and strangled her.

Tyler Moeller

Tyler Moeller

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription