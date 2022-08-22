Frankfort police responding to a domestic dispute arrested a local man Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a residence on Meagher Avenue at 5:24 p.m. after a female victim and witnesses claimed that Mannie Berry, 43, punched her in the face and threatened to kill her.

Mannie Berry

