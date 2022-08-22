Frankfort police responding to a domestic dispute arrested a local man Saturday evening.
Officers were called to a residence on Meagher Avenue at 5:24 p.m. after a female victim and witnesses claimed that Mannie Berry, 43, punched her in the face and threatened to kill her.
According to Berry’s arrest citation, after hitting his girlfriend in the face, he chased her out of the house with a large knife while stating, “I’ll kill you, b--ch.” The female victim also told police that Berry took a jewelry box containing approximately $500 worth of jewelry.
When officers located Berry on Holmes Street he was allegedly carrying a jewelry box, which contained a small quantity of costume jewelry. Police noted that Berry had scrapes on both his left temple and left elbow. He claimed that his girlfriend attacked him when he confronted her about possible infidelity.
Berry also told officers that he took the jewelry because he bought it for her and that she threatened to burn his clothes.
Berry is charged with theft by unlawful taking, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) and third-degree terroristic threatening, all Class A misdemeanors.
In February, Berry was charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony, after he reportedly used a ladder to gain access to a vacant Owenton Avenue residence through a side window.
Police attempted to knock and announce their presence but no one answered, leading them to force entry into the residence. In a bathroom in the back of the house, officers found Berry.
In May 2020, he was charged with multiple felonies including second-degree assault, a Class B felony; third-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and tampering with physical evidence, all Class D felonies; fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening, both Class A misdemeanors; criminal use of a noxious substance, a Class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor, after he allegedly fought with a woman and sprayed another female with a substance.
During the course of that evening, Berry left, returned and reportedly fired a .22-caliber handgun at the house, police told The State Journal at the time. Officers were on the scene at that point and arrested Berry on multiple charges. He reportedly kicked one of the officers involved in the arrest and became very resistant to going to jail, according to a police spokesperson.
Berry is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $2,000 full-cash bond in his latest case.
