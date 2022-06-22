A Frankfort man who reportedly fired two shots at his 33-year-old son Tuesday night has been charged with attempted murder.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, James Jennings, 55, allegedly pointed a handgun at his son’s head and pulled the trigger twice — missing both times. Jennings also allegedly told deputies that he wanted to kill his son.

James Jennings

Deputies say he fired three shots at the floor inside an upstairs hallway of a Devils Hollow Road residence at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“There were two children in their rooms on the first floor of the home when Mr. Jennings fired the rounds,” Deputy Phillip Ray wrote in the arrest citation. “Their rooms were located directly below where Mr. Jennings was shooting.”

Per the report, Jennings’ wife was approximately a foot behind him when he fired his gun.

The deputy also noted that Jennings allegedly pushed his wife to the floor when she attempted to stop him from harming their son. She had no visible injuries.

In the 911 call, Jennings' wife told dispatch that her husband was drunk. She also advised Jennings and their son were arguing and "chasing each other around a vehicle" after he fired the gun inside the home.

Deputies noted that the gun was a 9mm handgun and that there were bullet holes in the walls and upstairs bedroom.

Jennings is charged with murder (attempt), a Class B felony; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), a Class A misdemeanor.

He was arrested at 11:11 p.m. and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has been set at $100,000.

