A Frankfort man who reportedly fired two shots at his 33-year-old son Tuesday night has been charged with attempted murder.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, James Jennings, 55, allegedly pointed a handgun at his son’s head and pulled the trigger twice — missing both times. Jennings also allegedly told deputies that he wanted to kill his son.
Deputies say he fired three shots at the floor inside an upstairs hallway of a Devils Hollow Road residence at around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“There were two children in their rooms on the first floor of the home when Mr. Jennings fired the rounds,” Deputy Phillip Ray wrote in the arrest citation. “Their rooms were located directly below where Mr. Jennings was shooting.”
Per the report, Jennings’ wife was approximately a foot behind him when he fired his gun.
The deputy also noted that Jennings allegedly pushed his wife to the floor when she attempted to stop him from harming their son. She had no visible injuries.
In the 911 call, Jennings' wife told dispatch that her husband was drunk. She also advised Jennings and their son were arguing and "chasing each other around a vehicle" after he fired the gun inside the home.
Deputies noted that the gun was a 9mm handgun and that there were bullet holes in the walls and upstairs bedroom.
Jennings is charged with murder (attempt), a Class B felony; three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury), a Class A misdemeanor.
He was arrested at 11:11 p.m. and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has been set at $100,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.