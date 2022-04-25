Frankfort police arrested a local man after he allegedly attempted to rape his neighbor Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to Lawrence Street at 9:41 p.m. after another neighbor reported that 60-year-old Mark Riggs tried to sexually assault a female neighbor.

Mark Riggs

Mark Riggs

Police noted that the victim’s residence “showed signs of distress,” including a side glass door that was shattered.

According to his arrest citation, when officers made contact with Riggs, of Frankfort, his arm was “badly scratched” and there was fresh blood on his left knuckles and arm, throughout his home and on his clothing.

The victim told police that Riggs had unlawfully entered her home and attempted to rape her. She stated that he wrestled with her, put his hand over her mouth and knocked her oxygen tubes off her face to keep her from screaming.

He then allegedly took his and her clothes off and squeezed her breast, which reportedly left bruising.

Riggs is charged with first-degree rape (attempt), a Class B felony, first-degree strangulation and second-degree burglary, both Class C felonies.

He is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $25,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription