Frankfort police investigating vehicle break-ins in the Silver Lake II neighborhood on Saturday located a repeat felony offender with multiple warrants.

Officers were dispatched to Excel Court at 8 a.m. after a resident reported their vehicle had been broken into and a Samsung tablet was stolen.

Police noticed 25-year-old Sebastian Kincaid in the vicinity. He was also in possession of a stolen firearm, which was found in his front right jean pocket and had been stolen from another vehicle.

According to his arrest citation, officers collected video footage that showed Kincaid checking vehicle door handles, entering unlocked vehicles in an attempt to steal any items of value.

Kincaid, of Frankfort, is charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, a Class C felony; receiving stolen property (firearm) and theft by unlawful taking (contents from vehicle more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), both Class D felonies; and third-degree criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor.

Police also confirmed he had multiple unrelated warrants.

Kincaid was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. He is being held on a total of $56,700 full-cash bonds.

