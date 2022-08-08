A Frankfort man was arrested after allegedly leaving the scene of an accident and failing a preliminary breath test Sunday afternoon.

Frankfort police made contact with 33-year-old Richard Nguyen in a parking lot on University Drive after witnesses said the vehicle he was driving fled the scene of a motor vehicle accident and turned near Kentucky State University. Nguyen was standing next to the vehicle and informed officers that he was involved in an accident, but it was the other driver’s fault.

Richard Ngyuen

