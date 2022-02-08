A 43-year-old Frankfort man is accused of an illegal sex act with a minor under the age of 16.

Michael Ball was arrested on a complaint warrant out of Franklin Circuit Court Monday for allegedly inducing a 14-year-old female to perform sexual intercourse on two separate occasions in April 2015.

Michael Ball

According to his arrest citation, before engaging in sexual intercourse Ball rubbed her private areas in the living room of his residence. The intercourse reportedly occurred in a guest room where the female victim slept.

Ball, who was on active duty with the Kentucky National Guard during the time the alleged sex acts happened, “promised the victim a future relationship when she turned 18 years of age, prompting the female to continuously have sexual intercourse with him,” per the arrest report.

The victim claimed the two had sexual intercourse more than 100 times when she was between the ages of 14 and 16 years old.

Ball is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act under 16 years of age), a Class B felony.

He was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $50,000 full-cash bond.

