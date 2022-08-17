A Frankfort man who works at Second Street School is accused of promoting prostitution was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to his arrest citation, 36-year-old Albert Wade promised to pay a homeless couple money and for two nights of lodging at Days Inn if they agreed to allow him to video record them having sex.

