A Frankfort man who works at Second Street School is accused of promoting prostitution was arrested Tuesday evening.
According to his arrest citation, 36-year-old Albert Wade promised to pay a homeless couple money and for two nights of lodging at Days Inn if they agreed to allow him to video record them having sex.
Wade reportedly told the pair that he was in the pornography industry and produced videos to post on the internet.
Frankfort Police Department Detective Guss Curtis interviewed Wade about the allegations at Second Street School on July 29. Wade reportedly admitted to offering to pay the couple $100 after the video was produced if the video made $200.
On Aug. 4, he called Curtis about the investigation and told the detective that he lied about being in the pornography industry and said he did not have access to any pornography websites that would generate money.
“[Wade] admitted to video recording the couple but proceeded to delete the videos after he claimed the lighting was bad in the room so the videos couldn’t be produced,” Curtis wrote in the arrest report.
The detective analyzed five videos that were extracted from Wade’s cellphone. The analysis determined that Wade had allegedly physically participated in one of the videos.
“[Wade] video recorded the homeless couple having sex strictly for self gratification with no intent to pay the couple the monetary value he agreed upon,” the arrest citation adds.
Wade is charged with promoting prostitution (two or more prostitutes), a Class D felony.
He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $10,000 full-cash bond.
