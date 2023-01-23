A Frankfort man has been charged with strangling, assaulting and unlawfully imprisoning a female victim in a shed.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the location after the victim escaped and called for help around 8 a.m. Sunday.

Dustin Norton

