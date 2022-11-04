A Frankfort man is behind bars after being charged with strangulation and assault following an incident that occurred at a local apartment complex early Thursday.

Frankfort police were dispatched to a domestic disturbance call at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court at 1 a.m.

Damon Johnson

Damon Johnson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription