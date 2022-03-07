While executing an indictment warrant at a Deepwood Drive residence on Saturday, Frankfort police reportedly found suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and marijuana.

Officers were given permission to search the home of Preston Bowman, 58, at 11:38 a.m. where they allegedly observed a digital scale with suspected meth on it in plain view on the living room table. On top of the scale, police noticed a baggie containing a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana.

While searching the kitchen, officers found four glass pipes with black residue and a small glass plate with a white crystal-like substance on top was located in a bedroom.

In total, more than 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine was located in the house. His daughter reportedly told police that Bowman sells drugs to support his habit. He also confirmed that statement, according to his arrest citation.

Bowman is charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, a Class C felony; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.

He was indicted by a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury last week on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; and rear license not illuminated and failure to or improper signal, both violations.

Bowman was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $25,000 10% bond.

