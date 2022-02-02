A Frankfort man was taken into custody by Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies early Wednesday morning after he allegedly threatened and refused to allow a local woman to leave her residence.

Devon Thomas, 20, is charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a Class A misdemeanor.

Devon Thomas

Deputies dispatched to a local residence found the female victim in her infant son’s room and noted that the door had been broken off its hinges.

According to his arrest report, the female victim was visibly scared and emotional and told law enforcement that she was unable to leave due to the behavior and threats Thomas had made. She also said Thomas has a history of intimidation and damaging property.

The female was advised of her victim rights and told about the process to obtain an emergency protective order.

While in the residence, deputies located a handgun on a table and a shotgun hanging in the kitchen.

Thomas is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in the case.

