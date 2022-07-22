Five months after a Frankfort man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order he was arrested again on the same charge.
Frankfort police were dispatched to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court at 1:19 a.m. Friday after Douglas Martin reportedly beat and kicked on his girlfriend’s door.
According to his arrest citation, the female victim showed officers text messages she received from Martin that stated, “when I see you I am beating the [expletive] out of you I put that on seven of my kids.” Martin also allegedly said he would “kick her door in.”
Martin, 37, was not on scene when police arrived. However, an active emergency protective order/domestic violence order (EPO/DVO) states that the two can have no violent interactions or threats of violence.
“Martin has kicked the caller’s door down in the past,” the arrest report notes. “Due to prior events, the possibility [that] these threats become more is very possible.”
He is charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor.
Martin was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. Bond has not yet been set in his case.
In February, Martin reportedly forced his way inside the victim’s apartment and brandished a firearm. He fled the scene before officers arrived but information obtained from the victim and her friend led police to Walter Todd Drive where Martin was located in a vehicle.
A traffic stop was initiated and Martin, who allegedly had in his possession a small baggie containing suspected marijuana, was taken into custody.
In that case, he is charged with second-degree burglary, a Class C felony; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor.
He has a history of violence and drug trafficking.
In November a Franklin Circuit Court grand jury indicted Martin on charges of first-degree strangulation, a Class C felony; fourth-degree assault (dating violence with minor injury), a Class A misdemeanor; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
He was indicted by a grand jury on a drug trafficking charge in November 2017 after he pulled down his pants at the jail, exposing a bag of crack cocaine he was trying to smuggle into the facility.
In that case he was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony. He was sentenced to eight years on those charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.