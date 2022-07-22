Five months after a Frankfort man was arrested for allegedly violating a protective order he was arrested again on the same charge.

Frankfort police were dispatched to Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court at 1:19 a.m. Friday after Douglas Martin reportedly beat and kicked on his girlfriend’s door.

Douglas Martin

