A Frankfort man, who was convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the 2017 death of 18-year-old Alyssa Hutcherson, found himself back in the Franklin County Regional Jail Monday evening.
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Devils Hollow Road in reference to a possible domestic dispute at 6:03 p.m. Responding deputies heard yelling coming from the backyard of the property, which is where they found 25-year-old Austin Moore sitting on a dirt bike.
Law enforcement asked him numerous times to get off the bike, but he allegedly refused. Moore’s parents reportedly told deputies that he had been drinking alcohol and was trying to drive his dirt bike off the property.
“His mother had to put chairs in the way of the dirt bike to keep him from driving off,” a deputy wrote in Moore’s arrest citation.
The report also indicates that Moore asked the deputy if he knew Brazilian jiu-jitsu “as if he was about to fight with me.”
Moore was escorted off the dirt bike and placed under arrest. He was transported to Frankfort Regional Medical Center for a blood draw and allegedly continued to make threats to fight the deputy. Moore was then taken to jail.
He is charged with menacing and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, second offense, both Class B misdemeanors.
On June 14, 2017, Moore was behind the wheel of a Ford Expedition on Bridgeport-Benson Road when he lost control of the vehicle, left the roadway and struck a tree. Hutcherson, who was seated in the front passenger seat, was pronounced dead at the scene. Moore and a teenage passenger were taken to Frankfort Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
He was facing a murder charge, but in 2018 a 12-person Franklin Circuit Court jury found him guilty of second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony; first-degree wanton endangerment, a Class D felony; and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a Class B misdemeanor.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd sentenced Moore to eight years in prison. A few months later an additional 12 months was tacked on his sentence stemming from a separate incident that predated the fatality.
Ten days before Hutcherson’s 2017 death, Moore was pulled over for having a headlight out. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a handgun, two bags of marijuana and digital scales in the driver’s side door.
In that case he pleaded guilty to amended charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of marijuana and operating a vehicle with an expired license, both Class B misdemeanors; and one headlight, a violation.
Kentucky Department of Corrections records indicate that Moore was released from Lexington’s Blackburn Correctional Complex on July 1, 2020. He served less than half of his sentence and was placed on mandatory reentry supervision.
Monday’s incident wasn’t his only brush with law enforcement since his release from prison.
On Sept. 23, 2021, Frankfort police cited him for disregarding a stop sign the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Benson Valley Road while using a moped. In addition to the traffic violation, he was charged with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, a Class B misdemeanor.
In his latest case, his bond has been set at $5,000 full cash.
