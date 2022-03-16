An alleged physical altercation between a girlfriend and boyfriend landed a Frankfort man in jail early Wednesday.

Police were dispatched to a Ridgeview Drive residence at 12:30 a.m. after the female victim reported an assault had occurred earlier.

Cameron Young

Cameron Young

The victim claimed 30-year-old Cameron Young “placed his hands around her neck preventing her from breathing” during the fight.

An officer noted in the arrest citation that the female victim had numerous injuries to her face and neck including a swollen left eye and several marks on her neck. She told police that Young inflicted the injuries and that he took her phone and threw it on the ground causing the screen to crack.

Young is charged with second-degree strangulation, a Class D felony; second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury), both Class A misdemeanors.

He is lodged in the Franklin County Regional Jail. His bond has not yet been set.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription