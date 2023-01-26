A Frankfort man who police say inappropriately touched a girl in 2016 and 2017 was arrested Tuesday evening.

Brandan Tipton, 40, is charged with first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor (illegal sex act, victim younger than 16 years old), a Class B felony.

