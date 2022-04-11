A Frankfort man is in jail for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

Jakob Tracy

Jakob Tracy

Police were called to Speedway on Louisville Road after the victim located 19-year-old Jakob Tracy, who reportedly stole his vehicle earlier on Sunday morning.

The victim supplied Frankfort police with a written statement.

Tracy is charged with theft by unlawful taking (auto more than $1,000 but less than $10,000), a Class D felony, two counts of theft by unlawful taking contents from a vehicle and receiving stolen property, both Class B misdemeanors.

He was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail where he is being held on a $10,000 full-cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription