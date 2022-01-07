A Frankfort man pleaded guilty to trafficking in a large quantity of cocaine and ecstacy in Franklin Circuit Court on Friday.

Christopher Johnson, 48, entered the plea to charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 4 grams cocaine), second or greater offense, a Class C felony; tampering with physical evidence and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 10 dosage units hallucinogen), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor,during what was scheduled to be his arraignment.

Christopher Johnson

Christopher Johnson

On Nov. 17, Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at Johnson’s residence and found cocaine, packaging material and digital scales.

“Upon further search of the bedroom, deputies discovered a safe which contained approximately 800 grams of suspected cocaine. Deputies also discovered several individual baggies containing approximately 172 suspected MDMA (esctacy) in pill form, as well as a small amount of marijuana,” a deputy wrote in his arrest citation.

Johnson was transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail, where he revealed to a deputy that he had a baggie of suspected cocaine concealed on his person.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd set his sentencing date for March 4.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription