A local man who was arrested after an officer witnessed him driving with a small child in his lap pleaded not guilty to several charges — including many that were tacked on later, including rape, incest and sexual abuse — in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.

Fifty-two-year-old Charles Crawford, of Frankfort, was pulled over at Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road by Frankfort police on March 19. When an officer made contact with him, his 6-year-old daughter was still sitting in his lap in the driver’s seat and a strong odor of marijuana was reportedly coming from the vehicle.

Charles Crawford

Charles Crawford

Per his arrest citation, Crawford admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and pointed to a partially smoked marijuana cigarette that was within arm’s reach of the child.

When the officer ordered him to get out of the vehicle, Crawford was reportedly hesitant and began reaching between his legs.

“(Crawford) continued to reach around his groin area and waist,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. “(The) subject got out of the vehicle and stated he had a vibrator between his legs.”

He was handcuffed and searched. Police reportedly found a small glass jar with suspected methamphetamine inside Crawford’s pants.

The officer searched Crawford’s vehicle and allegedly found marijuana, a marijuana grinder, a syringe with a substance in it, a case with multiple knives, a video recorder, an open alcoholic beverage container and sexual lubricant, per the arrest citation.

He was initially charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, booster seat violations and failure to produce insurance card, violations.

He was later charged with first-degree rape (victim under 12 years old) and incest (victim under 12 years old), a Class A felony; three counts of promoting sex performance by a minor under 16 years of age, a Class B felony; and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under 12 years old) and three counts of possession of matter portraying sexual performance by a minor under 12 years old, Class C felonies.

Crawford is being held in the Franklin County Regional Jail on a $250,000 full-cash bond.

In court on Friday, Franklin Circuit Judge Phillip Shepherd said he will leave Crawford’s bond where it is for the time being.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription