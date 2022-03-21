A Frankfort man was arrested on drug and wanton endangerment charges Saturday morning after an officer witnessed him driving with a small child in his lap.

Charles Crawford

Police pulled over a Nissan Sentra driven by Charles Crawford, 52, at 10:59 a.m. at Fairfield Inn on Chenault Road. When an officer made contact with him, his 6-year-old daughter was still sitting in his lap in the driver’s seat and a strong odor of marijuana was reportedly coming from the vehicle.

According to Crawford’s arrest citation, he admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and pointed to a partially smoked marijuana cigarette that was within arm’s reach of the child.

When the officer ordered him to get out of the vehicle, Crawford was reportedly hesitant and began reaching between his legs.

“(Crawford) continued to reach around his groin area and waist,” the officer wrote in the arrest report. “(The) subject got out of the vehicle and stated he had a vibrator between his legs.”

He was handcuffed and searched. Police reportedly found a small glass jar with suspected methamphetamine inside Crawford’s pants.

The officer searched Crawford’s vehicle and allegedly found marijuana, a marijuana grinder, a syringe with a substance in it, a case with multiple knives, a video recorder, an open alcoholic beverage container and sexual lubricant, per the arrest citation.

He is charged with first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, both Class D felonies; possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, both Class A misdemeanors; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belts, booster seat violations and failure to produce insurance card, violations.

Crawford was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Regional Jail. He is being held on a $20,000 full-cash bond.

