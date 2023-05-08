A Frankfort man is accused of ripping an officer’s uniform during an incident on Meagher Avenue early Saturday morning.

Frankfort police attempted to make contact with two males at a playground at 1:12 a.m. When the officer approached, 20-year-old David McQueen allegedly started to run away despite law enforcement’s commands to stop.

David McQueen

