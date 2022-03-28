Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd ordered a Frankfort man to be taken into custody Friday for not complying with the terms of his probation after he reportedly tested positive for illegal drugs.

Trevor Fridenmaker, 22, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in September 2020 for reckless homicide, tampering with physical evidence, enhanced possession of marijuana and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, all Class D felonies. He was sentenced to five years on each charge.

On April 19, 2020, Fridenmaker was handling a gun that discharged. The bullet went through the wall of his apartment and into another apartment where it struck and killed Samuel Keaton Sexton, 20.

Frankfort Police were called to a Murray Street apartment building at 2:55 p.m. April 19, 2020. Officers said Fridenmaker and Sexton were in separate apartments, and bullet holes found at the scene indicated the shot came from another apartment.

Police believed that the two men were acquainted but that there was no ill intent.

Sexton was pronounced dead at the scene from a single gunshot wound.

“Obviously there are a lot of things that trouble me about this case,” Shepherd said during sentencing in September 2020. “I understand this is a terrible, tragic accident. In many ways, the most troubling thing is you had an AK-47 pistol that you apparently had just acquired.”

Fridenmaker was originally indicted for second-degree manslaughter, a Class C felony. The charge was amended to reckless homicide, a Class D felony, as part of the plea agreement. The remaining charges were all Class D felonies.

He was released on shock probation after only serving three months in December 2020 and is under probation supervision until December 2025.

Shock probation can be granted where people serve a portion of their sentence with the rest probated, with the idea that spending a little time in jail or prison will be enough of a shock to prevent further offenses.

Fridenmaker is due back in court for a probation revocation hearing on April 8.

