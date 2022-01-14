A Frankfort man who was allegedly in possession of a pistol, three different illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia when arrested in June was sentenced in Franklin Circuit Court Friday.
William T. Schell, 21, was initially charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl), first offense, and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (more than 2 grams methamphetamine), first offense, all Class C felonies; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class A misdemeanor, at Hickory Hills Apartments on Marlowe Court, according to his arrest report.
On June 25, Frankfort Police officers responding to a domestic dispute at the apartment complex located Schell in the backseat of a vehicle that was attempting to leave the property.
When officers made contact with him, he told them he had narcotics. The vehicle occupants were detained and a search was conducted.
“An iPhone box that contained bindles of suspected heroin, methamphetamine and what appeared to be a suspected mix of heroin and fentanyl” was located under the front passenger seat, according to the arrest report.
Schell had $560 in cash and a digital scale in his pants pockets and officers found a pistol inside a purse on the floorboard near where he was sitting.
The driver of the vehicle told law enforcement that the gun belonged to her but she always keeps it at home. She said Schell “must have grabbed it when they left the house and put it in her purse as the officers approached the vehicle” and added that the gun was not in her purse prior to leaving the house.
During Friday’s criminal motion hour, Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate sentenced him to five years on each count on charges of first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (heroin), first offense, first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense, first-degree enhanced possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first offense, all Class C felonies; and enhanced possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class D felony.
His sentence is probated for a period of five years on the conditions that he maintain a W-2 job at all times; pay a $155 court fee; complete parenting classes; submit to drug tests; and not associate with any known felons or incur any more felonies.
“This is your first felony offense. You’re awfully young,” Wingate said. “You need to get your life right.”
